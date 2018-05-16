Shenmue 3 has been delayed again until 2019

In terms of underground games, Shenmue 3 is perhaps one of the most anticipated titles currently awaiting release out there. What hasn’t helped matters over the last year is that the game’s development has been regularly delayed. For those looking forward to the release of it, I’m afraid the news hasn’t got any better.

In a report via PCGamesN, the developers have again delayed the release of the game. At this point, they are not anticipating a release until 2019.

Kickstarter Success!

When the original Shenmue series was released, it was intended to be a trilogy. As such, when the 2nd game was released and it looked like no plans were in hand for a third, people decided to take matters into their own hands. As such, a Kickstarter was launched and it was a massive success. Despite this though, the game’s development has been unnervingly slow.

At this point, we have seen several delays in the anticipated release of the game. Despite that though, hopes were high that it would finally be released this year. Therefore, the announcement that it will be delayed until 2019 will be a major body blow to the many backers or supporters of this title.

It’s not all terrible news

While it looks like we might have to wait even longer for the third installment, it’s not all bad news for the series. We reported recently how the original 2 games were going to receive a remastered release for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Therefore, while you might have be waiting for the third, there will at least be something soon to occupy your time.

What do you think? Are you disappointed with the new delay? Are you a fan of the series? In addition, did you back the Kickstarter? – Let us know in the comments!