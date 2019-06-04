Shenmue 3 Has Been Delayed (Again) Until November

Shemue 3

Since the game stormed it’s crowdfunding efforts on Kickstarter, we have been eagerly following the progress of Shenmue 3 and based on the (largely excellent) first two games, we have more than a few hopes that this will successfully provide a concluding chapter to the story.

Watching things so closely, however, the game has hit more than a few snags along the way and the latest via DSOGaming is surely going to be more than a little disappointing to some of you.

Why? Well, Shenmue 3 has now been delayed until November.

Delayed Again!

It has been almost exactly 4 years now since the game stormed Kickstarter and amazingly 3 since pre-orders were started to be accepted. Since then, however, the games development has clearly proven to be a much more difficult task than originally anticipated. As such, this latest delay (which pushes the game back another 3 months) should hardly be surprising. It is, however, by our estimates about (and probably at least) the 3rd time the release has been pushed back.

“Whilst almost ready, the game simply needs a little more refinement before being truly finished. We feel that the extra time we have will help us deliver the true Shenmue experience players around the world deserve.” – Deepsilver

What Do We Think?

With the game now delayed until November 19th, this isn’t (by delay terms) a particularly huge amount of time. As such, while again disappointing, I think most fans won’t grumble too much. They’ve waited this long after all, what’s another few months?

It is perhaps also more than a little encouraging that the delay has been made to apply a bit of spit and polish to the release. At this point, however, we feel that this needs to be pretty awesome on launch day. If not, the community could very quickly lose patience here.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? Do the delays concern you? – Let us know in the comments!