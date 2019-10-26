Shenmue 3 In-Engine Footage Released

This last week or so I started playing Shenmue II, at long last. However, after a few hours, I realised I remembered it all as it was happening. Don’t know where, don’t know when, but I’ve already played it. Alas, I returned to Shenmue I, and I’m doing the whole damn thing from the start. What a ride it has been! Clunky controls aside, I’m AMAZED how ahead of its time this series was, and how hilarious the voice acting was, but it’s all part of the charm.

Shenmue 3

Of course, my timing couldn’t be better, with Shenmue 3 on the way, I’ll soon be able to complete the trilogy. YsNet released a brand new trailer today too. However, a lot of it is in Japanese, but don’t worry, there’s loads of stunning in-engine footage to check out.

Honestly, having been busy playing the remasters on Xbox One, the new version looks superb. Maybe not as polished as some of the AAA games of today, but it doesn’t have to. If the gameplay and story are right, I’m going to play it.

Release Date

Shenmue 3 is set to release on the Epic Games Store on November 19th. It’s currently up for pre-order at £44.99. However, I can’t stress enough that even though I’m eager to play it, I will not pre-order. I’ll wait for a few patches and fixes before I part with any cash. How about you?