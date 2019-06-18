Shenmue 3 May Reconsider PC Epic Games Store Exclusivity

Shenmue 3

In terms of Shenmue 3 news, it’s been a pretty busy week. On the plus side, a video leaked from the game gave us an insight into some of the more interesting ways in which we can gamble (namely, via the medium of Turtle racing). On the downside (to many), however, it was also revealed that the game was set to be a PC exclusive via the Epic Games Store.

If you were one of those who took this news very poorly, then there might be a slither of hope for you. In a report via PCGamesN, the team behind the game have said that based on the feedback so far, they may reconsider the choice of the Epic Games Store as the exclusive PC launch.

E3 2019

While the team behind the game is still at E3 2019 (or on their way back) they have said that they are “assess the situation” following the backlash from a strong portion of PC users. This does, however, also extend to the criticism that has been levelled at the project since it’s huge crowdfunding success.

“We want to make sure that the Backers are aware that we are listening to their concerns. We kindly ask all our fans to have some patience, we are currently at E3 demoing the game and need to get back to our respective offices to assess the situation and together find a way forward to justify the trust you placed in us.”

What Do We Think?

In truth, we have never truly ascertained why some people have an absolute loathing of the Epic Games Store. The comments from our previous post, however, made it pretty clear that some of the most dedicated fans of this game are getting more than a little frustrated with a number of decisions taken by the team. The short story is, it would appear that they are on the verge of losing confidence from their supporters.

Making it an Epic Games Store exclusive may not be the biggest misstep. It would for some, however, represent the straw that broke the camels back. Which incidentally, isn’t a mini-game as far as we are aware. With them at least reconsidering it, however, maybe they are listening.

With just 5 months to go until it (probably) comes out, however, decisions need to be made quickly!

What do you think? Did you back Shenmue 3? How do you feel about the development so far? In addition, would the release platform affect your decision to buy? – Let us know in the comments!