Shenmue 3 Offers Early Access Demo to Backers this September

Since originally storming Kickstarter 4 years ago, development of the concluding chapter to the Shenmue franchise has had more than a few snags in the last 12-months. Two delays and a decision to make the game (at least initially) an Epic Games Store exclusive has done a lot to erode the goodwill that a lot of the fans had about this release. Put simply, there’s been a lot more negativity than positivity recently.

If you are, however, sticking with this game come what may, then there is good news on the horizon. Particularly if you were an early backer. In a report via DSOGaming, a demo/trial version of the game is going to be released in late September. One that will give those who have stuck with this the longest a chance to see if the wait was worth it.

Shenmue 3 To Launch Trial Release This September

The demo (or more accurately, trial) will only be made available to original Kickstarter backers or those who entered on the ‘slacker backer’ option. It will feature one mission from the game and will represent (roughly) about an hours worth of gameplay. More than enough to get a solid feel for the game and what to expect!

At the time of writing, no specific release date has yet been set for this ‘trial’. It is, however, believed to be set for release towards the end of September. Roughly 2 months prior to the full launch.

What Do We Think?

The option for fans to get a little sneak peek into what they can expect from the November release is a nice touch from the developers. Lord knows they need some positivity at the moment! There is, however, still the small matter of having to access it via the Epic Games Store.

In that regard, quite frankly, we’re still curious to see how many of those who were so annoyed at the decision have put their money (or refund request) where their mouth is.

What do you think? Did you back Shenmue 3 at the crowdfunding stage? Are you planning to give this trial a go? Have you already applied for your refund? – Let us know in the comments!