Shenmue 3 Reveals its Official Launch Trailer

Ok, so it has taken a lot longer than any of us would’ve expected. Certainly longer than the developers hoped. All going well, however, (and we’re still open to the possibility that it won’t) Shenmue III will finally release this Tuesday.

Yes, the crowdfunded sequel is inching ever closer to release and just in case you needed to get a little more hyped for it, then we have some excellent news! The official launch trailer for the game has been revealed and, we must admit, it’s looking more than a little decent.

Shenmue III

The trailer is, without a doubt, one of the most polished looks we’ve had at the game so far. It’s certainly a lot more impressive than the stuff they were releasing even as recently as 6 months ago.

It looks like the delays may have actually been put to some genuinely good use in making this game significantly more impressive. Will that translate into the gameplay, though? Call me ‘cautiously optimistic’ on that point.

What Do We Think?

Shenmue, as a franchise, has perhaps gained its most popular support based upon the activities you could engage in beyond the main storyline. You know, dancing, gambling and all varieties of mini-games. While the trailer doesn’t reveal much in that regard, this is still expected to be a very faithful sequel that taps directly into the DNA of the two original games.

As such, despite it officially being the third game, this should have a lot of appeal for fans both old and new. That is, at least, the theory.

Despite having a lot of skepticism over how the final released game will be received, this trailer has certainly made me shift my opinion into a far more positive light. I’ll confess, I’m not the biggest Shenmue fan out there. This trailer, however, makes me wonder if it has the potential to make one out of me…

Shenmue 3 will release exclusively on the Epic Games Store platform on November 19th. Yes, we know how some of you feel about the Epic Games Store. That’s why I only mentioned it at the end.

