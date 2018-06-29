Shenmue 3 Reveals Official System Requirements

Shenmue 3 has certainly been in development for quite some time now. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if it’s coming any time soon either. Despite hopes that it would be released this year, last month it was announced than Shenmue 3 had been delayed until 2019.

In fairness, Shenmue 3 hasn’t had the most straightforward of development cycles and neither is this the first delay we have seen either. The solid mantra from fans seems to be that it will come, just take any dates or estimations with a pinch of salt.

Despite that though, we do have some news! In a report via PCGamesN, the official PC specifications for the game have officially been revealed!

Official PC Requirements

Minimum:OS: Windows 7×64, Windows 8×64, Windows 10×64 (64-bit OS Required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB Required)

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Soundcard: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Additional Info: Requires Steam Client to activate.

Are These Any Surprises?

Overall, no. The specifications are largely quite benign and reasonably in line with what we would expect. The developers have, after all, said on numerous occasions that Shenmue 3 is going to be about the story than the visuals. Despite this though, I must admit, the amount of free hard drive space required is certainly a little surprising.

Even Forza 7 doesn’t need over 100gb of data these days!

When It Shenmue 3 Out?

We don’t know, but in truth even if we did, we’d probably suggest that you didn’t hold the date firmly. We do know that it has officially been delayed into 2019, beyond that though, all we’d say is that it’ll be done when it’s done.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Shenmue series? – Let us know in the comments!