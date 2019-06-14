Shenmue 3 Video Teases Real-Time Turtle Race Gambling

Shenmue 3

Despite its huge success on Kickstarter several years ago, the more recent news surrounding Shenmue 3 hasn’t given us much to get excited about. The game was delayed (again) until November and PC owners found out that it would release as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Following the release of a brand new video, however, there is something to possibly get excited about. Well, curious at least! – As part of the latest addition to the world of gambling in the Shenmue universe, we will be able to participate in real-time turtle racing!

Why?…

Despite Shenmue being more of an action/adventure style of game, any one familiar with the franchise will know that it also has literally tonnes of side-quests and distractions that can easily gobble up hundreds of hours of your game play time.

A particularly focus of the franchise, however, has always been the gambling side games and it seems that rather than your standard fare, we now get to watch turtles racing (with the obligatory button mashing).

When Is It Out?

As above, the game has already been subject to a number of delays and the now (at least temporary) Epic Games exclusivity won’t have helped encourage PC players much. That being said though, Shenmue 3 is set to release for PC and consoles on November 19th.

It’s been a long wait, but hopefully, this will end up all being turtly worth it (#SorryNotSorry). We can but hope!

