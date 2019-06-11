Shenmue 3 Will Be An Epic Games Store Exclusive

Shenmue III

Following its huge success via Kickstarter, Shenmue III has undoubtedly been one of the most anticipated game releases around. Admittedly, the project has hit more than a few snags which have, by proxy, resulting in delays. With it set to release this November, however, hopes were high that we were finally going to get our third and closing chapter to the franchise.

If you are, however, planning to get it for the PC, then there’s some news that you’ll either not care about or be entirely enraged over. Namely, that in a report via PCGamesN, Shenmue III will initially hit the PC market as an Epic Games exclusive.

Epic Games Store

For reasons we have never entirely determined, some people really hate the Epic Games Store platform. As such, hearing that this game will (at least initially) be launched on the platform will be enough to turn some off entirely. Yes, the Epic Games Store really is that polarising to some in the PC gaming community.

In announcing the decision, DeepSilver has said:

“Development has been moving forward using Unreal Engine and the support we have received from Epic has been excellent. But most importantly in looking for the most enjoyable experience on PC. It was decided together with Deep Silver after much discussion that the Epic Games Store would be the best distribution platform option.”

What Do We Think?

The key factor we draw from this news is that while it has been confirmed as an Epic Games Store exclusive on release, there is nothing to suggest that this may not eventually hit Steam or some other platform in the future. It just doesn’t appear to be that concrete a decision.

For those of you, however, who have been with this game from the start to now find out that your PC version will likely have to be played on the Epic Games Store… Let’s just say I daresay many will be unhappy!

What do you think? Will this affect your decision to play it or not? In addition, do you consider this a mistake by DeepSilver? – Let us know in the comments!