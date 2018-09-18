Shenmue I & II Patch Fixes Crashes And Improves Performance

It’s coming up to around a month since the remaster of Shenmue 1 & 2 was released. So far, it’s fair to say that while they have largely been well received, many feel that the games might not perhaps have been as good as they remember them. Despite that though, sales seem to be relatively solid and most people seem happy at the opportunity to revisit these classic games.

The PC version hasn’t, however, been without its problems. Poor loading times and crashes have been a fairly common issue for most people. The good news is though that in a report via DSOGaming, a brand new patch has been released which should look to fix these issues!

Patch Notes!

The patch notes, in brief, suggest that crash issues have now been fixed. In addition, improvement to the CPU load optimisations means that the game should run a little quicker.

We have included the patch notes in full below;

Audio

· Fixed an issue that caused volume settings to be applied inconsistently between games.

UI

· Fixed an issue where Excite QTE button prompts would appear blank when bound to W, A, S, D.

· Fixed various issues with help screens.

· Corrected UI issues after viewing items.

· Fixed some issues with pawnshop fliers.

Controls

· Fixed issues with the left stick during the Shenmue 1 bike race.

Miscellaneous

· Fix for a crash that would occur when detaching a sound device on some platforms.

· Further CPU load optimisations.

· Fix for various instances of localisation issues.

· Fixed a crash when transitioning to evening while listening to music at Tom’s Hot Dog Stand.

Is It Worth Playing?

Now, this is a tricky one. As great as Shenmue is I very nearly had to put ‘was’ in this sentence. The re-release is nice and certainly a graphical improvement on the original, but the flaws that existed still remain. If you are, however, after a fun and deep game, for the price this is certainly well worth your consideration.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!