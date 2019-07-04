Shenmue III PC Specifications Revealed to be Surprisingly High

Shenmue III

So, I think it’s pretty safe to say that the last few months hasn’t exactly been fantastic for those interested in Shenmue III. Firstly we got the news that the game had (again) been delayed. Then we heard that it was going to be an Epic Games Store exclusive. Fortunately, we had the more positive news recently that any of the crowdfunding backers would be able to ‘bailout’ of the project now and apply for a refund.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, there’s even more news, albeit probable falling in the more interesting than annoying category. Namely, that the games minimum and recommended PC specifications have (finally) been revealed!

Specifications

MINIMUM

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.4GHz) Quad-core or Better

Memory: 4GB

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce 650 Ti 2GB or better

API: DirectX 11

Storage: 100GB

Network: Broadband Connection Required

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible

RECOMMENDED

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6GHz) Quad-core or Better

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce 1070 or better

API: DirectX 11

Storage: 100GB

Network: Broadband Connection Required

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible

What Do We Think?

While the minimum specifications are fairly friendly, what about those recommended ones? Is it just me or are they surprisingly high? – Admittedly, neither an i7-7700 processor or Nvidia 1070 is ‘cutting edge’ any more, but they’re still more than powerful enough to run most AAA-games on high settings, let alone ‘recommended’.

Let me put this into context, these specifications are significantly higher than the recommended for Total War Three Kingdoms. What exactly are they ‘recommending’ here?

My initial knee-jerk reaction is that these specifications may be high to overcome some serious optimisation problems the game may have. It has, after all, already seen a number of delays. With it set to release on PC and PS4 on November 19th, however, we don’t have long to wait to find out!

What do you think? Are you surprised at the specifications? – Let us know in the comments!