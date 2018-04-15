Shenmue and Shenmue 2 Announced For PC, Xbox and PS4

Shenmue 1 and 2 coming to PC, Xbox One and PS4

Many consider Shenmue to be one of the most unrated games ever. Perhaps more accurately it should be referred to as one of the best games ever that hardly anyone played. That was, of course, is no small part due to the fact that both of the original games were released on Sega consoles. Admittedly the 2nd sequel did also get an Xbox release, but you get the idea. Personally, I don’t know whats more depressing, the fact that they were released on such underperforming consoles or the fact that some of you reading this will not have even been born when Sega last released a console.

Either way, there are a lot of people out there who have a lot of love for the Shenmue series. The love has been so great that even a successful Kickstarter was made to create and developer the 3rd and final chapter in the series.

When is it out?

Sega as of yet, have not committed to a release date. They have at least said that it will release this year. In addition, they have also said that both releases will be “definitive” versions. I daresay that given that the 3rd game is set to release later this year that re-releasing the original 2 games does make a lot of sense. If nothing else, fans of the original games will love the news and for newcomers, you have a treat in store.

As above, many consider Shenmue 1 and 2 to be some of the greatest games ever made. Now you have your chance to see if the hype is justified.

What do you think? Excited about the news? Do you plan on getting the re-release of the games? Do you think that this will help or hinder the 3rd game in the series? – Let us know in the comments!