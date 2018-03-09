Shower Curtain Designed To Hold All Your Tech Gadgets!

Shower Curtain For All Your Tech Needs

Having you ever been in the shower and wished that while cleaning yourself, you could search the internet, do your banking, stream a film, play a game of Candy Crush, call your partner and do the online shopping? No? Me neither. If you said yes, however, a product has been designed which just might make your life a lot easier.

The product? Well, it’s a shower curtain specifically designed to house your electronic goods.

I’m out!

In a report via OhGizmo a shower curtain has been invented specifically to allow people to use their electronics in the shower. Without, of course, the inherent risk of ruining them by water damage. At this point, if I was in Dragons Den and this pitch was being made to me, I think I’d to wish them the best of luck, but I’m out!

The product has been designed with PVC vinyl clear sheeting which has 17 individual pockets for you to store your electronics. So, yes, basically it’s a clear plastic sheet with a 17 poly pockets glued to it. You could literally make this yourself if you really wanted, the real question is, why in gods name would you want this. The most people usually have in the shower is a little radio. If you can’t wash for 10 minutes without Streaming the latest episode of the Walking Dead, you don’t need this product, you need professional help!

Where can I buy it?

Well, it hasn’t actually been released yet, but the report suggests that Amazon should begin marketing them soon. As above though, why on Earth you would want one is a little beyond me. Above everything else though, why seventeen separate pockets?! why would you need that many?! Even 4 to me seems excessive, but I guess that why I have zero interest in this product. As far as I’m concerned the only reason that water and electronic should meet in a bathroom is in the stories of people dropping their phone in the toilet!

What do you think? Interested in buying this shower curtain? – Let us know (and why) in the comments!

