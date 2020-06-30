Shuttle Announces a New Fanless All-in-One PC

It was just over eleven years ago in spring 2009 that Shuttle launched its very first All-in-One PC in the form of the X50. A lot has happened since then. The model range has constantly evolved and has now become an established and important part of the Shuttle XPC product family. Durability thanks to it being fanless, quiet running, low maintenance, and flexible use – this sums up the X50 model range, which is now entering its seventh generation with the X50V7U3.

The machines in a 15.6-inch format (39.6 cm) are aimed less at customers from the B2C sector, but more at B2B target groups in different markets. The POS segment, in which the X50V7U3 may be used as a checkout system, for example, should be highlighted in particular. It benefits here from one particular feature: The whole front with the resistive touchscreen is protected in accordance with protection class IP54. This means the X50V7U3 is protected from dust and splashing of water, which confirms its robustness.

Shuttle X50V7U3

Inside, the X50V7U3 relies on the power of a Core i3-8145U dual-core processor from the Intel Whiskey Lake range which runs at a basic clock rate of 2.1 GHz but can draw on reserves of up to 3.9 GHz as soon as more power is required. Nevertheless, the X50V7U3 is efficient at all times because TDP is only 15 Watt.

Only memory, SSD/HDD and operating system are required to obtain an operable PC system. The chassis, which is just 42 mm thick, can accommodate up to 64 GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM memory and provides room for a 2.5-inch drive and also an NVMe SSD. An M.2-2280 slot is available for the latter. Assuming suitable drives, the X50V7U3 is approved for constant operation.

All essential connection options are provided: 4× USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2× USB 2.0, Intel Gigabit Ethernet, VGA, HDMI 1.4a as well as headphone and microphone connections are available. The machine also features a practical camera with 2 megapixels, integrated stereo speakers, WLAN-ac and Bluetooth 4.2, a card reader and a stand which can also be used as a carrying handle. The internal USB 2.0 type A port can, if desired, also be fitted with a USB device, for example a dongle or 4G stick.

The back can optionally be equipped with up to four serial interfaces as well as 1× LPT and 1× DIO/RJ11 port, which once again highlights the vertical target markets. Also on the back is the standard VESA mounting surface which enables flexible mounting on monitor arms and wall mounts.

The Shuttle XPC Barebone X50V7U3 is available in black or white and comes at an RRP of £499 (ex VAT). Turnkey complete systems with Windows, Linux, or without an operating system are also offered.

