Shuttle Announces the XPC Barebone DH310 Mini-PC

Latest Addition to XPC Slim Family

Shuttle is adding one more option to their XPS Slim family of 1.3 litre mini-PCs. Last month they announced two models with discrete GTX 1050 graphics (DH02U/DH02U5), now they are introducing the DH310. This model uses the H310 chipset for Intel LGA1151 v2 Coffee lake CPUs and its IGP.

Despite not using a discrete GPU, it is capable of two 4K UHD displays to run at the same time via HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort. Plus, it offers Dual Intel LAN and COM ports.

The entire unit measures 190 x 165 x 43 mm and weighs in at just 1.3kg. The DH310’s slim metal chassis comes with a VESA mount included. This makes it possible to mount it in most environments. It is even designed to operate in ambient room temperatures up to 50 degrees Celcius.

Since it is a barebones unit, users can put in whatever supported processor they wish. The only parameters being the 65W TDP limit, and it even supports 6-core/12-thread Coffee Lake CPUs. There are two SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB of 2400/2666MHz DDR4.

How Much is the Shuttle DH310 Slim Mini-PC?

The Shuttle DH310 has an MSRP of 214.00 EUR excluding VAT. For more details and information, visit the official DH310 product landing page.