Shuttle Launches 1.3-Litre Mini-PC with GeForce GTX 1050 GPU

New 1.3L XPC Slim PC from Shuttle

Shuttle is well-known for their compact mini-PC designs. Their latest is the 1.3-litre DH02U, which is part of their XPC slim product category. Despite the small size, it supports up to four 4K UHD monitors (via 4x HDMI 2.0b) and has an NVIDIA GTX 1050 4GB video card.

The Shuttle DH02U measures 19 x 16.5 x 4.3 cm and offers up Intel Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and RS-232 connectors at the back. At the front, the DH02U has two USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports for peripheral and storage expansion. It also has audio connectors available.

Internally, it runs with an Intel Celeron 3865U processor. However, those who require more CPU power could opt for the DH02U5 variant which uses an Intel Core i5-7200U. This i5-7200U is a dual-core, four-threaded CPU operating at 2.5GHz with a 3.1GHz turbo. The Celeron 3865U on the other hand runs at 1.8GHz and is a dual-core/dual-threaded processor.

In terms of hardware allotment, internally it has room for a 2.5-inch drive in the form of a hard disk or SSD. It also has two SO-DIMM slots which can hold up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. An M.2-2280 slot is available for a fast NVMe SSD. The second M.2 slot is intended for WLAN cards such as the optionally available WLN-M accessory.

How Much is the DH02U/DH02U5?

The Shuttle DH02U starts at just 726 EUR, while the DH02U5 costs 999 EUR. Both prices are excluding VAT. Note that these are also bare-bones models which includes the CPU and GPU (via MXM) pre-installed. However, it does not come with DDR4 memory or storage drives.