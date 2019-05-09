Shuttle Mini-PC’s Now Offer 9th Gen Intel CPUs

Shuttle

Are you a fan of Barebones PC builds? Then you’ll love the new Shuttle SH370R8. For quick deployment systems, barebones are fantastic starting points. Just add a CPU, RAM and HDD and you’re good to go. Now equipped with options for the Intel Core 9th Gen CPUs, as well as RTX 20xx class GPUs.

Check out our review of the Shuttle XPC Cube SZ270R9!

The SH370R8 targets power users, network users and gamers alike. Based on Intel’s H370 chipset, the XPC Barebone SH370R8 supports all the latest Intel Core processors of the “Coffee Lake” series for socket LGA1151v2 with up to 95 W TDP, including the top model Core i9-9900K with eight cores and 16 threads. Four slots are also provided for a total of up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory.

Based on Intel’s H370 chipset, the XPC Barebone SH370R8 supports all the latest Intel Core processors of the “Coffee Lake” series for socket LGA1151v2 with up to 95 W TDP, including the top model Core i9-9900K with eight cores and 16 threads.

Four slots are also provided for a total of up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory. “The R8 format offers maximum performance and features in a compact size,” explains Tom Seiffert, Head of Marketing & PR at Shuttle Computer Handels GmbH. “It is ideal for use in ambitious gaming or professional applications. Storage scenarios with up to four 3.5-inch drives are also possible.”

Power

A 500 Watt, 80-PLUS-Silver-certified power supply unit supplies the device with sufficient power even when in maximum configuration. A special heatpipe cooling system ensures optimum cooling of the barebone.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and hardware support, please check the official Shuttle product page here.

Add-Ons

Optional accessories include a WLAN/Bluetooth module (WLN-M), an RS-232 port (H-RS232), and a bracket for two 2.5-inch drives (PHD3).

Pricing and Availability

The recommended retail price from Shuttle for the SH370R8 is EUR 317.00 (ex VAT). The model is available from specialist retailers from today. Two alternative versions of the model in a cube format which are just as powerful and also based on H370, but have a slightly modified design and different technical features, are the SH370R6 and the SH370R6 Plus.