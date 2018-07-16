Shuttle XPC Cube SZ270R9 Barebones PC Review

Shuttle XPC Cube

We love barebones systems here at eTeknix, they take so much of the fuss out of system building, while still leaving plenty of customisation options. The latest XPC Cube from Shuttle looks set to be perfect for everything from LAN gaming, home gaming, the office, even HTPC use. Equipped with a motherboard, PSU, chassis and CPU cooler all ready to rock. That means you just drop in a CPU, GPU, memory and storage, and you’re ready to rock.

While not for everyone, the capability of rapid deployment is certainly appealing, especially in the B2B market. However, with its RGB from panel lighting, and compact and stylish aluminium exterior, the SZ270R9 is certainly offering more appeal for the home user market.

Features

Intel Z270 Motherboard

Support for i3, i5 and i7 CPUs

Built-in Boost Mode

Optane Support

Dual-Slot GPU Support

64GB Memory Support

Dual Gigabit Lan

4 x HDD Bays

Built-in 500W 80 Plus Silver PSU

Built-in CPU Cooler

RGB LED Front Panel

Aluminium Chassis

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Shuttle product page here.

What Shuttle Had to Say

“Powerful Shuttle XPCs have been a persuasive choice as a workstation or gaming platform for many years. The RGB LED lighting on the front of the R9 suggests that this Barebone, which has been designed specifically for gamers, delivers plenty of performance! All you need to do to get the maximum power from Intel’s K-series processors (e.g. Core i7-7700K) is to press the Turbo button and overclocking mode is activated. The lighting and CPU multiplier can be configured with the overclocking tool. Despite the small dimensions, a dual-slot graphics card such as the GTX 1080, up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory, two M.2 SSDs and four 3.5” hard disks fit in the chassis. Cooling is provided by a heat pipe which efficiently dissipates heat and a separate fan for the data storage media.” – Shuttle

Product Trailer

The music is a bit weird, but this trailer is great for showing off the front panel RGB lighting and software setup.