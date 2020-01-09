Silent Hill Remake Fan Project Reveals Amazing Cafe Video

If one thing is abundantly clear, it’s that Konami has very little interest in making a new Silent Hill game. Let alone, giving their original titles the ‘remake’ treatment they so thoroughly deserve.

It has, therefore, largely fallen to fans to try and find ways in which they can attempt to give the older games in the franchise a bit of spit and polish. The latest of which comes courtesy of Mica Olsson who has released screenshots and a video of a Silent Hill Remake fan project he is currently working on and boy do they look amazing!

Silent Hill Remake Fan Project

Created using the Unreal Engine 4, the video and screenshots the ‘cafe’ area of the original Silent Hill game. An area which, if you recall, is part of the opening part of the original game. You know, where you get your radio and also where you encounter your first monster.

Being a fan project, the current development isn’t currently available to the public (to avoid any legal problems). This does, however, indicate that development is going well and, based on prior remake efforts to date, looks to be a huge step up.

Will it Ever Be Finished?

When it comes to fan remakes, you are clearly walking a thin line with developers and their respected IPs. Will this game ever be completed? Will it ever see a public release? Both, in truth, are doubtful. The former because it’s such a mammoth task and the latter because Konami’s lawyers are known to be rather… energetic about such things.

I like to think though, that fan projects do help make developers understand that there is huge demand for particular franchises and, let’s be honest, we’re long overdue for a nice new Silent Hill game. Will it happen outside the remit of the fans though? Well, again, it seems doubtful.

Fingered crossed for this one!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the work in this fan project? – Let us know in the comments!