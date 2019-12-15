Silent Hills PT Camera Hack Reveals Who We Were Playing As

Despite the fact that the game was cancelled, the Silent Hills PT demo (released over 5 years ago) has remained one of the most popular parts of the Silent Hill franchise.

If you’re not aware, PT (Playable Teaser) was a free demo released on the PlayStation Store that, upon completion, revealed a new upcoming Silent Hill game. Of course, that all went a bit pear-shaped when Hideo Kojima and Konami had their rather acrimonious split and now the latter only seems to show interest in gambling machines. In other words, the future of the franchise seems more than a little bleak.

With the PT demo being removed from the store, it hasn’t stopped people (who still have it on their systems) looking to dissect it for as much information as possible and the latest seems to confirm a long-held theory.

Following the release of a video new, Twitter user ‘Lance McDonald‘ has finally been able to reveal who we were playing as during PT. You can check it out in the clip below, but we can’t honestly say though that it will come as much of a surprise.

Just to put any uncertainty finally to rest after all this time, yes, the guy you play as in P.T. is the same guy we see in the ending cinematic. Not that there any real doubt, but yeah, it's Norman Reedus the whole time. pic.twitter.com/PXh5svLRSi — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) 12 December 2019

Silent Hills PT Camera Hack Reveals Norman Reedus

This isn’t the first camera hack that has been made on the demo. For example, earlier this year a tweak in the camera setting was able to reveal that ‘Lisa’ was always following you.

With the demo running in a first-person style, however, these discoveries could only be made by hacking the game and, in fairness, before this there was never any indication that the person we were playing as had any character model at all. We could’ve literally just have been a disembodied floating entity.

It is, however, now confirmed. We were Norman Reedus all along!

PT Still Lives On!

If you never got the chance to play PT, then it’s an experience well worth trying. Admittedly, getting the demo on your PS4 isn’t possible via the store and although it can be achieved, the short version is that it’s not simple.

Fortunately, many fans have looked to recreate this for the PC. As such, if you want to try it out, you can check out one of these fan-based projects via the link here!

For now though, rejoice in the fact that Norman Reedus was indeed in PT. Now lament that it’s from a new Silent Hill game that we’ll never get to see.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!