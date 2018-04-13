SilentiumPC Announces the Armis AR7 Full-Tower Chassis

New Full-Tower Case from SilentiumPC

SilentiumPC is announcing their new Armis AR7 full-tower chassis. It is available in standard and in a “TG RGB” variant. As you might have guessed, the TG stands for “tempered glass” and the RGB is for the multi-color LED lighting. The spacious chassis features a high-airflow design, with a reserved aesthetic styling that is also functional. It even comes ready for vertical GPU mounting.

Unlike most cases these days, it does not omit the 5.25″ external drive bay. In fact, the Armis AR7 has room for two in front. This can be useful not just for optical disc drives, but as a two-bay reservoir as well for water cooling.

What kind of Radiator Support Can Users Expect?

Speaking of water-cooling, the top and the front supports up to 360mm radiators. Understandably, if there are 5.25″ drives in front, a 360mm radiator cannot be used there. So thankfully, there is space at the top. There are also no HDD cages on the way, so video card length clearance goes all the way to 420mm. CPU height clearance on the other hand is up to 180mm.

What Exclusive Features Does the TG RGB version Have?

Aside from the tempered-glass side panel, the TG RGB version comes with an advanced fan controller. This has the ability to control up to 8 fans and 8 LED devices. Furthermore, it comes with Sigma Pro Corona RGB LED fans as well as a pair of RGB LED strips for interior lighting. These strips readily install inside the case since they have magnets.

How Much is the SilentiumPC Armis AR7 Case?

The best part is how affordable this case is. According to SilentiumPC, availability should be expected around mid-April for only 69€ for the standard version. Meanwhile, the Armis AR7 TG RGB version will cost 89€.

A version without the 5.25″ external drive bays is also coming in Q3 2018.