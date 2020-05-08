SilentiumPC Confirms Four Spartan 4 CPU Cooler Designs

The European manufacturer of CPU coolers, power supplies and PC cases, SilentiumPC, is launching four new models of the Spartan in the fourth version. The Spartan series enjoys great popularity in the entry-level segment, where the price-performance ratio is particularly important.

The Spartan 3 has already positioned itself as a cost-effective alternative to the boxed cooler. From now on, the new Spartan 4 and Spartan 4 MAX models will follow in its footsteps, offering great versatility. The compact and lightweight Spartan 4, as well as Spartan 4 EVO ARGB CPU coolers, rely on two copper heat pipes, a 100 mm fan and an aluminium heatsink for an optimal price-performance ratio. In contrast, both the Spartan 4 MAX and the Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB versions are equipped with three copper heat pipes, a larger aluminium heatsink and a 120 mm axial fan.

SilentiumPC Spartan 4 Air Coolers

As part of the formal announcement, SilentiumPC has confirmed the following features from their new Spartan 4 cooler designs.

Sleek or flashy with ARGB With the new models, SilentiumPC is focusing on greater variety, as both the Spartan 4 and the larger Spartan 4 MAX are available in a sleek but also a modern version with ARGB lighting system. The EVO ARGB versions rely on axial fans with an integrated lighting system, which thanks to addressable RGB LEDs, allow for breathtaking illumination and effects. The ARGB systems of most motherboard manufacturers are supported, including Asus AURA, ASRock POLYCHROME SYNC, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and MSI MYSTIC LIGHT.

Spartan 4 and Spartan 4 EVO ARGB Despite their compact size and low weight of 410 grams, the new entry-level models are able to ensure very effective heat dissipation. This is achieved through the use of two high-performance copper heat pipes and an aluminum heatsink optimized for this purpose. The heat pipes are embedded in the base plate in such a way that they form a large part of the base plate, resting directly on the processor’s heat spreader. A Sigma Pro 100 mm PWM fan and a Pulsar Pro ARGB 100 mm Auto LED fan on the EVO ARGB model to provide sufficient airflow. Both support PWM and offer a wide speed range from 800 to 2.000 rpm. Thus, it is possible to set the optimal operating point for each user via the mainboard’s fan control.

Spartan 4 MAX and Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB The MAX suffix stands for the increase in thermal performance and additional improvements. The increase in performance is achieved by the use of an additional copper heat pipe and increment of the cooling fin area. The Spartan 4 MAX grows only minimally in size to a height of 143 mm and thus remains compact. Thanks to the slim design, excellent compatibility with the main memory is ensured at the same time. Active cooling is provided by a Sigma HP 120 mm PWM and by the Pulsar HP ARGB, 120 mm Auto LED fan in case of the Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB. Thanks to the wide speed range from 250 to 1,600 rpm and PWM support, the fans can also be flexibly adjusted to the optimal operating point of the respective system.



What Do We Think?

So, you might at this point (if you’ve been checking out the images) be wondering how these actually equate to 4 designs. Well, admittedly it took us a little while, but if you do a little spot the difference you’ll note that the fan designs are slightly different between the 2 basic variants. So, it’s effectively a different fan with or without ARGB lighting making up the four different versions. We’ll admit, that’s a rather creative bit of marketing.

That being said, however, with these models ranging from as little as £15-£25, they certainly represent some excellent value for money and, with a little luck, we’ll hopefully be able to tell you just how awesome they are in the very near future!

For more information on the new Spartan 4 coolers, you can check out SilentiumPC’s official website via the link here!

