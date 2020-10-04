SilentiumPC Fortis 3 EVO ARGB Cooler Review

When it comes to SilentiumPC coolers, while they offer a very decent selection in terms of budget-friendly designs, they have, generally speaking, always semi-reserved the Fortis 3 branding for products that are a little more towards their own ‘high-end’ level of the scale. Don’t get us wrong though, despite all the ARGB bells and whistles, the SilentiumPC Fortis 3 EVO ARGB is still a very affordable cooling option with more than a few little tricks to grab your attention.

Keeping the very distinctive radiator design from the prior Fortis 3 product releases, the key factors with the new EVO ARGB is, as the name might have suggested, primarily in the inclusion of fully-customizable and sync capable lighting. Don’t let that fool you into thinking this is where it starts and ends though. With a number of other tweaks and improvements, this could well prove to be an excellent option if you’re looking for a decent cooling solution on a somewhat restricted budget!

Features

  • ARGB LED LIGHTING: PULSAR HP ARGB 140 MM SE PWM FAN WITH CONTROLLER
  • FULLY NICKELED RADIATOR
  • EFFICIENT PULSAR HP ARGB 140 MM SE PWM FAN (250 – 1400 RPM)
  • 158 MM TALL – FITS MOST POPULAR CHASSIS
  • COMPATIBILITY OF THE LIGHTING SYSTEM WITH SILENTIUMPC CASES WITH ‘EVO ARGB’ MARKING
  • COMPATIBILITY WITH POPULAR ARGB SYSTEMS: ASUS AURA SYNC, ASROCK POLYCHROME SYNC (3-PIN ARGB), MSI MYSTIC LIGHT (3-PIN ARGB) AND GIGABYTE RGB FUSION (3-PIN ARGB) MOTHERBOARDS
  • NANO RESET ARGB CONTROLLER FOR LIGHTING CONTROL IN OTHER SYSTEMS
  • HIGH PERFORMANCE IN ITS RANGE, ASYMMETRICAL HEAT SINK
  • PACTUM PT-2 1,5G (5.0 W/M.K) THERMAL COMPOUND INCLUDED
Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Dimensions

Socket Compatibility

What Does SilentiumPC Have To Say?

“Fortis 3 Evo ARGB is a new version of this extremely popular CPU cooling kit, nickel-plated and enriched with the addressable RGB (ARGB) illumination system. This is an attractive offer for those who seek the extraordinary and personalized look of their PC without compromising high performance – it is ensured not only by 5 heat pipes in direct contact with the CPU or a large size nickel-plated asymmetrical heat sink, but also by a new and illuminated Pulsar HP ARGB 140 mm SE PWM fan. The new cooling kit is fully compatible with all popular processor sockets such as AMD AM3 (+), AMD AM4, Intel LGA115x, LGA2011, LGA2066.”

