SilentiumPC Fortis 3 EVO ARGB Cooler Review

When it comes to SilentiumPC coolers, while they offer a very decent selection in terms of budget-friendly designs, they have, generally speaking, always semi-reserved the Fortis 3 branding for products that are a little more towards their own ‘high-end’ level of the scale. Don’t get us wrong though, despite all the ARGB bells and whistles, the SilentiumPC Fortis 3 EVO ARGB is still a very affordable cooling option with more than a few little tricks to grab your attention.

SilentiumPC Fortis 3 EVO ARGB

Keeping the very distinctive radiator design from the prior Fortis 3 product releases, the key factors with the new EVO ARGB is, as the name might have suggested, primarily in the inclusion of fully-customizable and sync capable lighting. Don’t let that fool you into thinking this is where it starts and ends though. With a number of other tweaks and improvements, this could well prove to be an excellent option if you’re looking for a decent cooling solution on a somewhat restricted budget!

Features

ARGB LED LIGHTING: PULSAR HP ARGB 140 MM SE PWM FAN WITH CONTROLLER

FULLY NICKELED RADIATOR

EFFICIENT PULSAR HP ARGB 140 MM SE PWM FAN (250 – 1400 RPM)

158 MM TALL – FITS MOST POPULAR CHASSIS

COMPATIBILITY OF THE LIGHTING SYSTEM WITH SILENTIUMPC CASES WITH ‘EVO ARGB’ MARKING

COMPATIBILITY WITH POPULAR ARGB SYSTEMS: ASUS AURA SYNC, ASROCK POLYCHROME SYNC (3-PIN ARGB), MSI MYSTIC LIGHT (3-PIN ARGB) AND GIGABYTE RGB FUSION (3-PIN ARGB) MOTHERBOARDS

NANO RESET ARGB CONTROLLER FOR LIGHTING CONTROL IN OTHER SYSTEMS

HIGH PERFORMANCE IN ITS RANGE, ASYMMETRICAL HEAT SINK

PACTUM PT-2 1,5G (5.0 W/M.K) THERMAL COMPOUND INCLUDED

Technical Information

