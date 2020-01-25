SilentiumPC Fortis 3 RGB (HE1425) Air Cooler – Review

Having reviewed a number of SilentiumPC cooling products in the past, one thing is abundantly clear. While they may not (yet) have the resources to be as well known as the biggest names out there, they’re working hard to be just as good as them!

Their latest release definitely looks to take a swing at the high-end air cooler market as the Fortis 3 RGB (HE1425) is a hefty product, but one that features some amazing design choices!

SilentiumPC Fortis 3 RGB (HE1425)

Essentially acting as an improved version of their highly-popular Fortis 3 design, the new HE1425 model adds a number of tweaks and improvements looking to make this the next cooler installed in your PC system. These include; RGB sync capable lighting, high-performance design, and a 140mm cooling fan.

We should, again, clarify that this isn’t the first SilentiumPC cooler to carry the Fortis 3 name. As above, this is (very specifically) the HE1425 model. For the sake of simplicity, however, we’ll refer to it as the Fortis 3 from henceforth in this review.

Let’s check out some of the features and specifications.

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

Dimensions

What Does SilentiumPC Have To Say?

“SilentiumPC Fortis 3 RGB HE1425 is a new, nickel-plated and RGB-enriched version of this hugely popular CPU cooler. It is an attractive choice for those who seek an extraordinary and personalized style of their PCs without giving up on high performance of this segment. Fortis 3 RGB utilizes the new, backlit Stella HP RGB 140 mm PWM SE fan, which’s maximum speed of 1,400 RPM ensures equally high performance compared to the Sigma Pro 140 mm PWM used on Fortis 3. The characteristic Fortis 3 RGB heat sink is covered with a layer of nickel, which further improves the visual aspects. The solid size radiator provides a large heat dissipation area and its asymmetrical shape means that the cooler does not collide with RAM modules.”

Exterior Packaging

The front of the packaging is presented excellently with the white background giving us a nice clear view of the cooler which wraps around the box to the right.

The rear area of the packaging presents us with all of the key specifications regarding the Fortis 3. The information provided is nice, large, and easy on the eye giving you an exact idea, at a glance, of what you can expect from this air cooler!

Accessories!

In terms of accessories, while you are given everything you need, I have to admit that it’s not particularly well organized. All of the key components have all been dumped into a single plastic bag and, from that, you’ll have to sort those needed for your particular socket type.

On the plus side, however, you are provided with a nice manual, a tube of thermal paste and, in addition, a manual RGB lighting controller. They’ll be more on those aspects when we get to the installation aspect of the review.