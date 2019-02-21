SilentiumPC Introduces the Armis AR5X TG RGB Case

Tempered Glass + RGB Fans

SilentiumPC has announced their latest addition to the Armis chassis family: the Armis AR5X TG RGB. This is a mid-tower case which features tempered glass side panel and front panel and comes with four RGB LED fans. Specifically, four 120mm ring-type Sigma HP Corona RGB fans. Considering the panels are glass, these RGB LED fans perfectly shine through.

While the RGB LED fans are fully compatible with most motherboards such as ASRock RGB LED, ASUS Aura Sync, EVGA RGB, and MSI Mystic Light, the AR5X TG RGB also has a built-in Aurora Sync Pro conroller. This hub supports up to six devices and allows for various RGB LED effects. This includes static, wave, breathe presets, and more.

The chassis design itself is minimalist but is highly functional. up to three 120mm fans fit on the front, and there is also room for up to two 120mm fans at the top. In terms of radiator size placement, 120, 140, 240, 280 and 360mm rads fit on the front. Additional 120mm or 240mm radiators also fit at the roof.

Maximum GPU length clearance is up to 350mm since there are no HDD cages on the way. The HDD mounting is hidden inside the PSU shroud, along with unsightly extra PSU cables. There are also about 27 to 29mm cable routing space behind the right side panel. So things are kept neat and tidy after competing the build. Lastly, maximum CPU cooler height is 162mm, which is more than enough for most dual-tower enthusiast-class heatsinks.

How Much is the SilentiumPC Armis AR5X TG RGB?

As usual, the best part about this chassis is that it comes in a very affordable price. It is available in Europe starting February 21 for only 79,00€ (incl. VAT). For more information, visit the product landing page.