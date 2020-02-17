SilentiumPC Launches a Trio of Armis AR6 Series Cases

The European manufacturer of CPU coolers and PC cases, SilentiumPC, presents the successor of its popular Armis AR5 case series. The new Armis AR6 lineup is aimed at gamers looking for a PC case with maximum versatility and stylish design combined with outstanding value for money. SilentiumPC has developed three different versions of the case for this purpose, which are identical in terms of their internal construction, but differ in their exterior and (A)RGB lighting.

All models are designed for excellent internal ventilation and implement the new Natissis internal structure with the dual-chamber layout. The Armis AR6X TG RGB and Armis AR6X EVO TG ARGB are supplied with a total of five 120mm fans. The Armis AR6Q EVO TG ARGB comes with two 120mm fans.

SilentiumPC Armis AR6X EVO TG ARGB

With one tempered glass side-panel and another panel in the front, the Armis AR6X EVO TG ARGB really puts the components in the spotlight and creates spectacular lighting effects. A total of four Stella HP ARGB CF and one Sigma HP 120 mm case fan provide above-average internal ventilation. The fans are arranged in such a way that three Stella HP ARGB CF are installed in the front and one in the back. The Sigma HP 120 mm fan supports the airflow by exhausting the warm air upwards. This ensures effective cooling of the components right out of the box. The case fans operate at a maximum rotation speed of 1.200 rpm and can all be controlled by using the mainboard’s fan controller function in combination with the included Advanced Aurora Sync Evo PWM ARGB Controller. Of course, all air intakes are fitted with dust filters.

SilentiumPC Armis AR6X TG RGB



The Armis AR6X TG RGB is also equipped with a front and side panel made of tempered glass. The four Corona HP RGB 120 mm axial fans with ring-type RGB lighting lend the chassis a more discreet look. One Sigma HP 120 mm fan is pre-installed in the upper segment of the case. This is in order to ensure an above-average airflow at a maximum speed of 1.200 rotations per minute. Thanks to the included Advanced Aurora Sync Evo PWM ARGB controller, the fan speed can be conveniently adjusted using the PWM signal from the mainboard.

SilentiumPC Armis AR6Q EVO TG ARGB

Even though the Armis AR6Q EVO TG ARGB is the most affordable model of the three, it is a real eye-catcher! The pitch-black chassis is illuminated by a long strip. One that is equipped with addressable RGB LEDs, providing a unique look in combination with the Stella HP ARGB CF 120 mm case fan. All the advantages and features of the Armis AR6 series are incorporated in the Armis AR6Q EVO TG ARGB as well. This offers a great balance for gamers on a budget. Sufficient air circulation has not been compromised, thanks to the pre-installed Stella HP ARGB fan in the back and one Sigma HP 120 mm fan at the top of the chassis.

Price & Availability

With all models available to purchase now, you might be wondering how much they cost. Well, although these may be subject to change when they hit retailers, the MSRP figures are as follows:

Armis AR6X EVO TG ARGB – £79.99

AR6X TG RGB – £79.99

AR6Q EVO TG ARGB – £59.99

So in terms of price, they're more than a little attractive, but what do you think? Do you like these designs? If so, which is your favorite?