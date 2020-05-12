SilentiumPC Launches Grandis 3 EVO ARGB CPU Cooler

SilentiumPC has today announced the launch of its new Grandis 3 ARGB cooler. Acting as a successor to the Grandis 2, this new design comes with many improvements such as the inclusion of their dual fin-stack technology as well as being supplied with two Pulsar HP ARGB fans.

In terms of CPU coolers, this certainly looks like a solid option. Not only in terms of performance but with that lighting the aesthetics offer every color of the ARGB rainbow!

What Does SilentiumPC Have to Say?

“SilentiumPC Grandis 3 is an efficient dual-tower processor cooling system suitable even for 12-core CPUs. Improved design of large-surface heat sinks, two high-pressure Sigma HP fans, and above all – a special shape of a copper base with six heat pipes embedded inside it – ensure low temperatures of modern and high-clocked processors, including overclocked units and those equipped with a “turbo boost” system. The copper base with a special shape, in which 6 heat pipes are embedded, receives thermal energy from the processor. These, in turn, combine with two aluminum heat sinks of several dozen fins each. Their special shape is adapted to cooperate with high-pressure fans with a diameter of 120 and 140 mm. As a result, Grandis 3 is able to effectively cool a high TDP processor, including 10- and 12-core units, also overclocked. The efficient energy transfer system also significantly reduces temperature spikes caused by the turbo boost function of modern processors.”

Grandis 3 Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

While we don’t have any exact operating figures for the SilentiumPC Grandis 3, this certainly looks to be a very capable CPU cooler. Admittedly, the ARGB lighting isn’t going to be for everyone, but we suspect that even if you don’t like it, the design (and by proxy performance) has the potential to make it a very tempting proposition.

The only remaining question mark is the price that SilentiumPC hasn’t yet revealed. With it likely retailing for around £45 though, this cooler is almost certainly going to find a home in many people’s systems!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!