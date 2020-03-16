SilentiumPC Launches the Fortis 3 EVO ARGB CPU Cooler

SilentiumPC has undoubtedly been one of the biggest up-and-coming names in the PC component market over the last couple of years. Admittedly, they’re not exactly a new brand, but with the launch of various highly-popular products, they are getting a lot of attention from consumers and for good reason.

With the launch of their latest Fortis 3 EVO ARGB, however, we have what is arguably the highest performing model from their most popular range of CPU coolers.

SilentiumPC Fortis 3 EVO ARGB

The Fortis 3 EVO ARGB is effective a higher-performance alternative to their current (and already excellent) Fortis 3 RGB (H125) cooler (of which you can check out our review of it here).

Packing a larger radiator and some design improvements, however, while this pushes out the boat with the ARGB features, its also definitely looking to be one of the most powerful air coolers currently available from SilentiumPC.

What Does SilentiumPC Have to Say?

“Fortis 3 Evo ARGB is a new version of this extremely popular CPU cooling kit, nickel-plated and enriched with the addressable RGB (ARGB) illumination system. This is an attractive offer for those who seek the extraordinary and personalized look of their PC without sacrificing high performance – it is ensured not only by 5 heat pipes in direct contact with the CPU or a large size nickel-plated asymmetrical heat sink, but also by a new and illuminated Pulsar HP ARGB 140 mm SE PWM fan. The new cooling kit is fully compatible with all popular processor sockets such as AMD AM3 (+), AMD AM4, Intel LGA115x, LGA2011, LGA2066.”

Features and Specification

ARGB LED LIGHTING: PULSAR HP ARGB 140 MM SE PWM FAN WITH CONTROLLER

FULLY NICKELED RADIATOR

EFFICIENT PULSAR HP ARGB 140 MM SE PWM FAN (250 – 1400 RPM)

158 MM TALL – FITS MOST POPULAR CHASSIS

COMPATIBILITY OF THE LIGHTING SYSTEM WITH SILENTIUMPC CASES WITH ‘EVO ARGB’ MARKING

COMPATIBILITY WITH POPULAR ARGB SYSTEMS: ASUS AURA SYNC, ASROCK POLYCHROME SYNC (3-PIN ARGB), MSI MYSTIC LIGHT (3-PIN ARGB) AND GIGABYTE RGB FUSION (3-PIN ARGB) MOTHERBOARDS

NANO RESET ARGB CONTROLLER FOR LIGHTING CONTROL IN OTHER SYSTEMS

HIGH PERFORMANCE IN ITS RANGE, ASYMMETRICAL HEAT SINK

PACTUM PT-2 1,5G (5.0 W/M.K) THERMAL COMPOUND INCLUDED

What Do We Think?

This latest release from SilentiumPC is certainly going to be popular and, all going well, we should be looking to provide you with a full and detailed review in the coming weeks. More than anything, we’re curious to see just how much better this version is!

If you do, however, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official SilentiumPC product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this new cooler? Do you own any SilentiumPC products? – Let us know in the comments!