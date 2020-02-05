SilentiumPC Launches the Regnum RG6V/EVO TG ARGB Cases

SilentiumPC has today announced the launch of two brand new chassis designs. Namely, the Regnum RG6V TG and Regnum RG6V EVO TG ARGB. Yes, very similar names and, with good reason, as they are essentially the same overall model. One of them, however, comes with ARGB and the other doesn’t. You know, just in case the names didn’t give that away for you.

What does SilentiumPC Have to Say?

“SilentiumPC’s development team has perfected the two-chamber structure and the internal layout, in order to achieve further differentiation from the competition. The inner structure, called Natissis, gives the two Regnum RG6V TG models outstanding flexibility, especially when it comes to selecting components for high-performance systems. Mainboards in the formats E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX can be easily installed and combined with graphics cards with a length of up to 360 mm. When choosing the CPU cooler, air coolers with a height of 162 mm or AIO water cooler systems with radiator sizes from 120 to 360 can be fitted. Radiators can be mounted at one of four different positions in the housing depending on the size”

Regnum RG6V TG

FUNCTIONAL AND SPACIOUS TWO-CHAMBER NATISSIS STRUCTURE WITH LOTS OF SPACE BEHIND MOTHERBOARD TRAY.

GREAT AIR FLOW THANKS TO FOUR SIGMA HP 120 MM FANS.

BROAD LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMS COMPATIBILITY (AIO): 120/140/240/280/360 MM AT FRONT, 120/140/240/280 MM ON TOP AND 120 MM AT THE REAR.

FULL MESH FRONT PANEL FOR BETTER AIRFLOW AND FULL SET OF DUST FILTERS: FRONT, BOTTOM AND TOP.

SUPPORT FOR UP TO 360MM LONG GRAPHICS CARDS AND 160MM TALL CPU COOLERS.

CAN FIT UP TO FOUR 2,5” OR TWO 2,5” ALONG WITH ANOTHER TWO 3,5” STORAGE DRIVES WITH RUBBER ANTI-VIBRATION GROMMETS.

CABLE ARRANGEMENT SYSTEM WITH NUMEROUS CUTOUTS AND 24 CABLE-TIE HOOKS.

For more details, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

Regnum RG6V EVO TG ARGB

FUNCTIONAL AND SPACIOUS TWO-CHAMBER NATISSIS STRUCTURE WITH LOTS OF SPACE BEHIND MOTHERBOARD TRAY.

GREAT AIR FLOW THANKS TO FOUR STELLA HP ARGB CF 120 MM FANS.

ADDRESSABLE LED LIGHTING SYSTEM WITH NANO-RESET ARGB CONTROLLER AND SYNCHRONIZABLE WITH COMPATIBLE MOTHERBOARDS

BROAD LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMS COMPATIBILITY (AIO): 120/140/240/280/360 MM AT FRONT, 120/140/240/280 MM ON TOP AND 120 MM AT THE REAR.

FULL MESH FRONT PANEL FOR BETTER AIRFLOW AND FULL SET OF DUST FILTERS: FRONT, BOTTOM AND TOP.

SUPPORT FOR UP TO 360MM LONG GRAPHICS CARDS AND 160MM TALL CPU COOLERS.

CAN FIT UP TO FOUR 2,5” OR TWO 2,5” ALONG WITH ANOTHER TWO 3,5” STORAGE DRIVES WITH RUBBER ANTI-VIBRATION GROMMETS.

CABLE ARRANGEMENT SYSTEM WITH NUMEROUS CUTOUTS AND 24 CABLE-TIE HOOKS.

You can learn more about this product release via the official website here!

What Do We Think?

SilentiumPC has launched both chassis designs today and should be hitting retail shelves imminently. With a retail price of circa £50 and £60 respectively, you may have trouble picking the one you prefer the most. Let’s face it though, for not a lot of extra money, the ARGB alternative is certainly worth consideration!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!