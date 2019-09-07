SilentiumPC Navis EVO ARGB 280 AIO Liquid Cooler Review

SilentiumPC is something of a relatively underground brand. Despite this, however, they are still well-known in the PC component community and for good reason. If you haven’t heard of them, however, it’s largely no criticism on your part. Unlike some of the larger brands in the cooling world that are based in countries such as Germany, North America, or Asia. SilentiumPC is a relatively small Polish manufacturer that wants to swing with the best of them. Something that it has done with some success to date.

SilentiumPC Navis EVO ARGB 280

The SilentiumPC Navis EVO ARGB 280 is something of a moderately unusual AIO liquid cooler. While it does feature ARGB lighting effects (which has gotten more common in recent months) it is a 280mm design. This looks to offer a substantial performance gain on the ‘standard’ 240mm designs while still being small enough to fit inside most system chassis cases. Being one of the few coolers to offer support for AMD TR4 sockets, this is definitely an interesting creature. In fact, although we stand to be corrected, this might actually be one of the least expensive coolers that does offer Threadripper compatibility.

Forming one of a range of four Navis EVO products (the others being a 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm design) the 280 looks to find the perfect balance between performance and practicality.

Does it manage it? – Well, let’s take a closer look and find out!

Features

The plug & play set works perfectly right out of the box and connected!

Extended and configured LED ARGB lighting blocks, pumps, and Stella HP ARGB fans

2 ways of controlling the backlight: Nano-ARGB controller and compatibility with popular ARGB systems of mainboards

A massive, copper water block with high efficiency

Quiet, reliable, 9-pole pump with ceramic bearing

Aluminum radiator with large heat dissipation surface

Efficient, specifically designed for static pressure and illuminated Stella HP ARGB 140mm fans.

Flexible, extended rubber hose with braided for compatibility even with large housings

Quick and intuitive assembly

Compatible with AMD AMD, AMD, TR4 & Intel LGA 1151/2066

What Does SilentiumPC Have To Say?

“SilentiumPC Navis Evo ARGB 280 is enriched, among others o RGB addressable efficient cooling set for AIO processors. The silent block equipped with a ceramic bearing is connected to a 280 mm cooler with two 140 mm fans fitted at the factory. The distinguishing feature of Navis Evo ARGB are flexible braided hoses, as well as a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty. Additionally: for the most demanding users who have decided on the AMD Threadripper processor, the Navis Evo ARGB 280 has been equipped with appropriate clips compatible with the TR4 socket. Other supported sockets include: Intel LGA 2066, LGA 2011, LGA 115x, LGA 1366, AMD AM4, AM3 (+), AM2 (+). Separate lines of the AIO SilentiumPC sets – Navis Evo ARGB and Navis RGB – allow you to choose the right backlight system depending on your taste and the color concept of your computer. The Navis RGB and Navis Evo ARGB range includes all popular radiator dimensions – 120, 240, 280 and 360 mm – for maximum compatibility with modern housings. The user can choose the version he is interested in depending on his needs, requirements and currently owned equipment. The SilentiumPC Navis Evo ARGB 280 set has been especially adapted for quiet operation. Thanks to the larger size radiator and more fans – 2 × 140 mm – it was possible to lower the maximum speed to the range: 800 – 1800 rpm.” NB – Translated from the native Polish.

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Dimensions

Accessories!

You are, as you might expect, provided with everything you need out of the box to fit this to your system. This includes the mounting parts, product manuals, thermal paste and a manual RGB controller. The latter being specifically for those who do not have RGB sync capable motherboards.

You are also provided with the AMD TR4 socket kit which, although does have the feel of an after-market addition, seems to be perfectly adequate for the job.

The only slight criticism we could level at the parts is that they are (nearly) all included within 1 singular bag. It would’ve been a little nicer had at least the AMD and Intel components been separated.

Packaging

SilentiumPC makes a great start with the packaging by putting an image of the cooler (with all its ARGB glory) front and center. While it is light on details, you know exactly what you’re getting here at a glance!

The rear of the box work does go into some of the more technical specifications of the Navis EVO ARGB 280. While this is somewhat limited (given both the English and Polish text) you are told all of the main key points that you could want to know.

It is perhaps rather basic as a whole. Sometimes, however, less is more and we at least have to credit SilentiumPC for providing you with a nice clear image of the cooler. You’d be amazed at how many brands don’t!