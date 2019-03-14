SilentiumPC Sigma HP Corona RGB 120 Kit Now Available

Three-Piece Kit with RGB Controller

SilentiumPC is launching a three-piece fan kit for their Sigma HP Corona RGB fans. There are the new addressable RGB variant of the Sigma Corona. Which was also available in their own three-piece fan kit. You can check out a review of this product here at eTeknix from four months ago.

Each fan has 18 bright RGB LEDs and has a 9 blade design for high static pressure. The rotor is also removable so users can clean and maintain it easily. To keep noise minimal, there are anti-vibration rubber grommets in each corner. The fan speed runs at 1600RPM and uses hydraulic (HBS) bearing.

Along with three Sigma HP Corona RGB fans, this kit also includes a nano hardware controller. So users can still adjust the lighting even if they do not have an ARGB compatible motherboard.

Officially, SilentiumPC offers compatibility with ASRock RGB LED, Asus Aura, EVGA RGB or MSI Mystic Light.

How Much is the SilentiumPC Sigma HP Corona Kit?

The new Sigma HP Corona RGB 120 Kit is available for €25.90 (incl. VAT). Individual Sigma HP Corona fans are also available for €10.90 each.

For more information, visit the Sigma HP Corona kit product page.

