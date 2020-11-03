SilentiumPC Spartan 4 Air CPU Cooler Review
SilentiumPC is, without a doubt, a brand with a growing reputation for bringing quality products to the market that don’t only satisfy performance needs but that also come with a price tag that shouldn’t offend even the most carefully guarded of wallets. With the recent release of the Spartan 4 CPU air cooler, therefore, it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that despite its small stature, this is still looking to provide an effectively remarkable punch!
Although not strictly falling into the ‘low-profile’ category of designs, the Spartan 4 is effectively a shrunken-down version of a standard (and often quite bulky) air cooler. Sitting at just 134mm when installed, SilentiumPC hopes that this will provide a fantastic thermal solution for those looking for a better cooling performance than ‘standard’ stock coolers while still offering many of the benefits seen in larger designs. If you are, therefore, currently considering a new M-ITX or compact PC build, this cooler might just be perfect for you!
Features
- Modernized heat sink with 2 heat pipes and their direct contact with the processor surface
- Efficient sigma pro 100 mm fan (800 – 2000 rpm)
- Optimized fan speed curve for silent operation of the entire set
- Only 134 mm tall – fits even relatively narrow chassis
- Mounted by attaching to the motherboard’s backplate
- Does not interfere with ram modules
- Pactum pt-1 1,5g (4,0 w/m*k) thermal paste included
Technical Information
Socket Compatibility
Dimensions
What Does SilentiumPC Have To Say?
“The Spartan 4 has an improved heat sink design and base with heat pipes directly in contact with the processor. This ensures effective cooling of modern 4-and 6-core units while maintaining low noise level and favorable price of the whole set.
The heat sink provides a large surface for heat dissipation. A 100 mm fan is mounted on it, thanks to which the entire cooling system can be quieter.
Receiving thermal energy from the processor is handled by 2 heat pipes, which are in direct contact with the processor surface. Thanks to this, the energy transfer to the aluminum heat sink, equipped with dozens of fins, takes place at a high speed, which significantly reduces temperature spikes caused by the “turbo boost” function of modern CPUs.”