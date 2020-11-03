SilentiumPC Spartan 4 Air CPU Cooler Review

SilentiumPC is, without a doubt, a brand with a growing reputation for bringing quality products to the market that don’t only satisfy performance needs but that also come with a price tag that shouldn’t offend even the most carefully guarded of wallets. With the recent release of the Spartan 4 CPU air cooler, therefore, it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that despite its small stature, this is still looking to provide an effectively remarkable punch!

SilentiumPC Spartan 4

Although not strictly falling into the ‘low-profile’ category of designs, the Spartan 4 is effectively a shrunken-down version of a standard (and often quite bulky) air cooler. Sitting at just 134mm when installed, SilentiumPC hopes that this will provide a fantastic thermal solution for those looking for a better cooling performance than ‘standard’ stock coolers while still offering many of the benefits seen in larger designs. If you are, therefore, currently considering a new M-ITX or compact PC build, this cooler might just be perfect for you!

Features

Modernized heat sink with 2 heat pipes and their direct contact with the processor surface

Efficient sigma pro 100 mm fan (800 – 2000 rpm)

Optimized fan speed curve for silent operation of the entire set

Only 134 mm tall – fits even relatively narrow chassis

Mounted by attaching to the motherboard’s backplate

Does not interfere with ram modules

Pactum pt-1 1,5g (4,0 w/m*k) thermal paste included

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

Dimensions

What Does SilentiumPC Have To Say?