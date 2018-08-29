Silicon Power Announces Four New M.2 PCIe SSD Models

Four High-Speed Storage Options to Choose From

Silicon Power is announcing not one, not two, but four new PCIe SSDs. These all make use of an M.2 2280 form factor, so they are 80mm long and are 20mm wide, compatible with any NVMe supporting device. These new SSDs are the P34A80, P34M85, P32A80, and P32M85.

How Fast are these Silicon Power SSDs?

NVMe drives are ideal for upgrading well beyond normal SATA SSD speeds. With the price of NAND currently at a lower rate, this makes NVMe M.2 drives much more affordable and cost effective now. These SSDs also come with a stylish heatsink cover to prevent the performance from thermal throttling.

Both the P34A80 and P34M85 are PCle Gen3x4 drives reach 2,700MB/s and 1,400MB/s read and write speeds. Meanwhile, the P32A80 and P32M85 are PCIe Gen3x2 SSDs which offer read and write speeds of up to 1,600MB/s and 1,000MB/s respectively.

What Capacity Options Are Available?

The P34M85 starts at 240GB and is also available in 480GB and 960GB variants. Meanwhile, the P34A80 starts at 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB options as well.

The P32M85 only goes up to 480GB, but it is also available in 120GB or 240GB capacity. Lastly, the P32A80 starts at 128GB, with 256GB and 512GB models.

In terms of warranty, the P32A80 and P34A80 have a 3-year coverage. While the P32M85 and P34M85 are covered by a 5-year warranty.