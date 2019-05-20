Silicon Power Announces the Bolt B75 Pro USB 3.1 Portable SSD

Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 2 Portable Drive

Silicon Power has unveiled their new portable external drive. They are calling this the Bolt B75 Pro, and it uses a USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface. That allows it to be able to perform as if it was plugged-in internally. Reaching 520MB/s sequential read and 420MB/s sequential write speeds.

For convenience, it even includes Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables so that users can plug it in to any system right out of the box.

As for its design, the aluminium enclosure makes for a durable shell. Durable enough that it has “military-grade” shock-proof endurance according to Silicon Power. It can survive drops safely from up to 122cm height. Aside from that, the drive is also only 12.2mm thin, and easily pocketable. The use of aluminium also allows it to remain lightweight and portable. Depending on capacity, it can be between 68 to 85 grams in weight.

What Capacity Options are Available for the Silicon Power Bolt B75 Pro?

The Bolt B75 Pro is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities. Users can also choose between black and silver anodized colours. Each covered by a 3-year warranty.

For more information, visit the official product page.