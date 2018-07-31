Silicon Power Launches Three New SD Card Readers

New Mobile SD Card Readers

Silicon Power is announcing three new SD card readers for users on the go. Considering almost every phone and most gadgets use one, having the ability to read it without the device is handy. Which is why Silicon Power offers different options to choose from. The company claims that they aim “to enhance the effectiveness and usability of SD and microSD cards across a number of industries.” SP’s Mobile, Key, and Combo card readers pack a number of unique features and are ideal solutions for a number of uses.

The three readers are the Mobile, key-style and combo card reader. The mobile version connects a microSD card to any Type-C and Type-A device. It reaches 5Gbps speeds and is ready for plug-and-play use. It is also durable with its lightweight 10.7 gram zinc alloy shell.

Meanwhile, the Combo card reader connects only to a Type-A connector. However, this is hidden in a retractable sleeve so that it takes less space. Since it is larger, it can read both microSD and standard size SD cards. It has transfer speeds 10x faster than USB 2.0 and has universal compatibility.

Lastly, the key combo is the most compact of all. It is even smaller than an SD card and reads microSD cards via any Type-A connector. It supports 8, 16, 32 and 64GB microSD cards and has a keyhole so it can be used in a keychain.

When are These Card Readers Going to Be Available?

The Silicon Power Combo Card reader and Key Card reader is available now starting July 31st. However, the Mobile sidekick card reader will not be available until the end of August 2018.