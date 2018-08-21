Silverstone Announces the KR01 Low-Profile AMD CPU Cooler

Compact Cooler for AMD

Silverstone is announcing the first heatsink from their Krypton CPU cooler series called the KR01. This is specifically for AMD CPUs including the latest socket AM4 and previous generation AM3/AM2/FM2/FM1. It attaches via the default AMD mounting mechanism instead of the backplate, so the wider mounting hole of the AM4 does not affect its compatibility.

This is essentially a high-performance alternative to the reference AMD coolers, packing two 6mm heatpipes for better cooling. The design is also downward blowing and the locking mechanism is exactly like the reference AMD coolers which is a latch-type. Its 80mm fan uses dual ball-bearings and is a PWM model, so it can adjust the speed depending on the thermal load. The actual cooling capacity itself is up to 95W.

The heatsink measures 107mm wide and is 82mm deep. With the fan, it only stands 54mm tall, so it can fit inside most low profile cases such as the Silverstone Raven RVZ03 or ML08. This fan operates between 800 to 3000 RPM, and tops out at 33dBA producing an airflow of up to 34.33 CFM.

How Much is the Silverstone Krypton KR01 CPU Cooler?

The Silverstone Krypton series KR01 CPU cooler is now available for only 13.90 EUR.