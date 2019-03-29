Silverstone Expands Strider Plus Bronze Modular PSU Lineup

More Mid-Range PSU Options from Silverstone

Silverstone is announcing availability of new 550, 650 and 750 watt models under their Strider Plus Bronze line. These are all fully modular and compact units, measuring only 140mm deep. In combination with flat cables, it allows users to easily fit this inside any ATX PSU compatible enclosure without much hassle.

Inside, the power supply uses a single +12V rail design, with the 550W model having 42.5A. Meanwhile, the 650W has a 50.8A +12V rail, and the 750W model runs up to 59.2A.

As usual, the 80 PLUS Bronze rating means it can deliver 88% efficiency with a 230V input. Additionally, it also integrates OPP, OVP, OCP, OTP, UVP and SCP in the design.

All of the components are kept cool with a single 120mm fan. As is typical with other Silverstone PSUs, these usually stay relatively quiet until the load reaches 50%. Most of the time, the fan will stay at or below 750RPM. Both the 550W and 650W models’ fans can reach up to 1500RPM, while the 750W version can max out up to 2000RPM.

How Much are These New Power Supplies?

No pricing information is available yet. Although these will slot in between the existing Strider Plus 500W, 600W, and 700W units. So logic follows that pricing will also slot in between accordingly.