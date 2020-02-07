SilverStone (Finally) Teases the New AR12 RGB Air Cooler

A little over a year ago SilverStone teased that there would be a follow-up product to the AR11. Namely, the AR12 ARGB. Since then, however, there has been very little news on about it, let alone any release date.

Well, it seems that this may be set to change as in a report via TechPowerUp, images and details have been revealed giving us our first solid look at the AR12 ARGB.

SilverStone AR12 ARGB

Now, as the name would suggest, this air cooler will feature ARGB lighting which is (at least in my opinion) becoming the next ‘go-to’ feature for low-cost air cooling solutions.

In terms of the known specifications, however, it does appear that the SilverStone AR12 ARGB may have been well worth the wait!

Features

Up to 125W compatibility

ARGB LED-illuminated split-blade fan

154 mm-tall aluminium fin-stack heatsink with improved narrower fins

Four 6 mm-thick copper heat pipes

120mm fan that operates at 700 to 2,200 RPM (68.9 CFM of air at 9 to 29 dBA)

AM4, LGA115x, and LGA2066

Dimensions – 128 mm x 154 mm x 75 mm (WxHxD)

Weight – 632 g

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

Despite revealing the images, SilverStone has still yet to confirm a release date or price for the AR12 ARGB air cooler. Based on prior models, however, this should retail within the lower end of the scale and, as such, if you’re looking for a new budget-friendly cooler (with some impressive ARGB aesthetics) this might well be worth checking out!

We anticipate getting a review sample in the next few weeks (presuming that the launch is just around the corner) to be sure to check out our website for the latest news!

