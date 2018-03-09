SilverStone FX350-G Flex ATX 80-Plus Gold PSU Now Available

New Flex ATX PSU Option from SilverStone

SilverStone unveiled a variety of power supplies at Computex 2017 and CES 2018. All of them featuring compact sizes to fit with many SFF chassis. However, not all of them are in the SFX/SFX-L form factor. SilverStone also has Flex ATX offerings for those looking for a slim-line build. Flex ATX aka TFX is the form factor standard for single rack mount unit height systems (1U). For the FX350-G Flex ATX PSU however, SilverStone incorporates some features which set it apart from typical Flex ATX offerings.

What Features Does the FX350-G Flex ATX PSU Have?

For starters, it comes coated in black unlike the typical white or beige. The 40mm fan also runs silently with a minimum of 20dB(A). Whereas typical 1U PSU 40mm fans operate much more loudly due to the fact that they run the fan at max constantly.

Since they go inside servers, they do not need to have a silent mode. The FX350-G PSU on the other hand, could go inside a custom SFF HTPC build. The fan also sits flush with the rest of the rear side. This is a big improvement over some 1U SFF power supplies which has a protruding fan, limiting the clearance on non-rack builds.

It measures 81.5 mm (W) x 40.5mm (H) x 150 mm (D) and has ATX-length cables long enough for a full-size case routing. The 8-pin EPS12V for example is 450mm long, while the 24-pin cable is 350mm long. It has a single 6-pin PCIe power connector so it can also handle up to mid-range video cards. In terms of storage connectors, it has 3x SATA on a single cable and 2x MOLEX on a single cable.

In terms of power density, this compact unit delivers 707W per liter. The PSU is also 80 Plus Gold certified and comes with over power, over voltage and short circuit protection.

How Much is the FX350-G Flex ATX?

There is no pricing information available yet for the FX350-G PSU. FSP (who pioneered the Flex ATX form factor) has a 400W 80-Plus Gold unit which sells for $95-$100 USD. So expect. However, it does not have the black paint, the braided cabling and the silent fan of the FX350-G. So it is likely that they will be priced similarly around $100 or below.

Each FX350-G Flex ATX PSU comes with a 3-year warranty.

