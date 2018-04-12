Silverstone FX350-G Flex ATX PSU Now Available in EU

Compact PSU from Silverstone

Silverstone is announcing the availability of their new FX350-G Flex ATX PSU. This compact unit is much smaller than the typical ATX unit used in most builds. In terms of power density, this compact unit delivers 707W per liter. The PSU is also 80 Plus Gold certified and comes with over power, over voltage and short circuit protection.

It measures 81.5 mm (W) x 40.5mm (H) x 150 mm (D) and has ATX-length cables long enough for a full-size case routing. The 8-pin EPS12V for example is 450mm long, while the 24-pin cable is 350mm long. It has a single 6-pin PCIe power connector so it can also handle up to mid-range video cards. In terms of storage connectors, it has 3x SATA on a single cable and 2x MOLEX on a single cable.

The unit even comes in a black finish and has a recessed 40mm rear fan. Most 1U Flex ATX units tend to have the 40mm fan extending outward, instead of flush with the case. There is also additional ventilation at the top, but Silverstone actually obscures some of this area with a plastic cover. That is because of the components located beneath it. According to the company, it is rated for 24/7 350W continuous power output at 40C. So they are confident that temperature is not going to be a problem.

How Much is the Silverstone FX350-G Flex ATX PSU?

Surprisingly, this PSU is much more affordable than initially thought. In fact, according to Silverstone, the MSRP is only 59,5€ excl.VAT. This makes it a much more enticing solution than some of the Flex ATX units in the market. Hopefully, Silverstone plans to release larger capacity options further. EVGA for example, had a 500W 80-Plus Gold Flex ATX unit in their Hadron chassis.