SilverStone Launches MMS02 2.5-Inch USB-C IP68 Enclosure

2.5″ Enclosure With Military-grade Protection

SilverStone is launching the MM02, the latest from their Mammoth Series of drive enclosures. The aluminium case even boasts military-grade IP68 (Ingress-Protection) rating. The Ingress-Protection rating number refers to the device’s resistance to dust particles (first digit) and liquid (second digit). Particle resistance goes from 0 to 6, while water-resistance goes from 0 to 9. So IP68 means that the MMS02 features full dust/particle resistance and continuous liquid submersion. In fact, the MMS02 can soak in up to 1.5 meter deep fresh water for up to 60 minutes and still be operational after.

How Big is the MMS02 Enclosure?

The SilverStone MMS02 measures 105mm (W) x 16mm (H) x 164.5mm (D) and can fit either a 7mm or 9.5mm thick 2.5″ drive. It uses a SATA3 interface internally, and is also backwards compatible with SATA2 and SATA1 devices.

The aluminium shell acts as a heatsink, and there is actually an 0.8mm-thick thermal pad inside. This allows for heat from the drive to dissipate through the body, instead of getting trapped. In terms of storage temperature, the MMS02 can be stored between -20C and 50C. The operating temperature is between 5C and 35C.

What External Connector Interface Does the MMS02 Use?

The enclosure supports USB 3.1 Gen 2 standards via a VIA VL715 controller. The connector itself is USB 3.1 Type-C (built-in), and is compatible with Microsoft Windows Vista through 10, as well as MacOS 10.8 or newer.

