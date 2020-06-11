Silverstone Launches the LD03-AF Chassis Update
Mike Sanders / 42 mins ago
Silverstone has today announced the launch of its brand new chassis, the LD03-AF. Well, technically new as while the design as a whole is based upon the original LD03 design, this new version comes with a number of improvements. Chief among which is a new air-flow design that will provide better cooling solutions for graphics cards within its M-ITX housing.
If you are, therefore, in the market for a new Mini-ITX/Mini-DTX PC case offering plenty of performance and functionality, the LD03-AF may just be perfect for you!
What Does Silverstone Have to Say?
“Retaining the great CPU and system cooling performance of the original, the LD03-AF adds an air inlet cutout to the left tempered glass panel for enhanced air cooling capacity to most high-end graphics cards on the market.
With motherboard rotated 90 degrees, cool air can flow smoothly from the bottom up for the most efficient heat dissipation to all important heat-generating components.”
Features
- Tinted tempered glass panels for reserved or expressive styling
- Air inlet cutout on left tempered glass for increased GPU cooling capacity
- Super mini footprint design with no cables and vents on four sides for excellent integration into any computing environment
- Includes two 120mm fans for excellent airflow and supports up to two 120mm radiators
- Supports 2.5″ and 3.5″ drives
- Mini-DTX / Mini-ITX motherboard & SFX / SFX-L PSU compatible
- Supports full size CPU cooler and graphics cards
Specifications
For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!
Price & Availability
Silverstone has announced that its new LD03-AF chassis will hit online retailers around June 25th. So, in other words, in about 2 weeks time. As for the price, well coming in with an MSRP of around $130 while not exactly cheap, this honestly isn’t that expensive when compared to many of its competing models in the high-end M-ITX chassis market. Packing loads of features and improved functionality, it certainly looks like a great option to us!
What do you think? Do you like this new chassis design? – Let us know in the comments!