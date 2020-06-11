Silverstone Launches the LD03-AF Chassis Update

Silverstone has today announced the launch of its brand new chassis, the LD03-AF. Well, technically new as while the design as a whole is based upon the original LD03 design, this new version comes with a number of improvements. Chief among which is a new air-flow design that will provide better cooling solutions for graphics cards within its M-ITX housing.

If you are, therefore, in the market for a new Mini-ITX/Mini-DTX PC case offering plenty of performance and functionality, the LD03-AF may just be perfect for you!

What Does Silverstone Have to Say?

“Retaining the great CPU and system cooling performance of the original, the LD03-AF adds an air inlet cutout to the left tempered glass panel for enhanced air cooling capacity to most high-end graphics cards on the market. With motherboard rotated 90 degrees, cool air can flow smoothly from the bottom up for the most efficient heat dissipation to all important heat-generating components.”

Features

Tinted tempered glass panels for reserved or expressive styling

Air inlet cutout on left tempered glass for increased GPU cooling capacity

Super mini footprint design with no cables and vents on four sides for excellent integration into any computing environment

Includes two 120mm fans for excellent airflow and supports up to two 120mm radiators

Supports 2.5″ and 3.5″ drives

Mini-DTX / Mini-ITX motherboard & SFX / SFX-L PSU compatible

Supports full size CPU cooler and graphics cards

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

Price & Availability

Silverstone has announced that its new LD03-AF chassis will hit online retailers around June 25th. So, in other words, in about 2 weeks time. As for the price, well coming in with an MSRP of around $130 while not exactly cheap, this honestly isn’t that expensive when compared to many of its competing models in the high-end M-ITX chassis market. Packing loads of features and improved functionality, it certainly looks like a great option to us!

What do you think? Do you like this new chassis design? – Let us know in the comments!