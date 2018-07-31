Silverstone Lucid LD01 Build With Timelapse Video

Silverstone Lucid LD01 Timelapse Build

RGB has gone one step further with more brands than ever coming out with addressable RGB products. With that, we thought it would be a perfect opportunity to team up with Silverstone to show what their Lucid LD01 chassis can do with their AP142-ARGB fans.

Looking Good!

If you’re going to use a good looking chassis you might as well use some good looking parts. In this Silverstone Lucid LD01 build we have used a number of exceptionally good looking components including brands such as NZXT, Crucial and, of course, Silverstone. For those interested in the details of the build, we have included the list (and link) for all parts used below!

Components Used

The first set of parts used includes links for UK users should they wish to check the price or perhaps indeed purchase it themselves!

Chassis – Silverstone Lucid LD01

Motherboard – Gigabyte B360M AORUS Gaming 3

Storage – WD Black 512GB NVME

Processor – Intel Core i5 8400

RAM – Crucial Ballistix Tactical RGB 3000MHz

Cooling Fan – Silverstone AP142-ARGB 140mm

CPU Cooler – NZXT Kraken X62

Storage – TEAM Group T-Force DELTA RGB SSD

Storage – WD Black 2TB HDD

Customised System Cables – Cablemod Carbon PRO Extension Cables

Graphics Card – Gigabyte GTX 1060

Power Supply – Silverstone Strider Platinum 650W

The same components can be found below with links for US Dollar Prices

Chassis – Silverstone Lucid LD01

Motherboard – Gigabyte B360M AORUS Gaming 3

Storage – WD Black 512GB NVME

Processor – Intel Core i5 8400

RAM – Crucial Ballistix Tactical RGB 3000MHz

Cooling Fan – Silverstone AP142-ARGB 140mm

CPU Cooler – NZXT Kraken X62

Storage – TEAM Group T-Force DELTA RGB SSD

Storage – WD Black 2TB HDD

Customised System Cables – Cablemod Carbon PRO Extension Cables

Graphics Card – Gigabyte GTX 1060

Power Supply – Silverstone Strider Platinum 650W

Timelapse Video!

What Do You Think?

This is definitely one of the better-looking systems we have created in a while. Given how good the Silverstone Lucid LD01 chassis is though, it would’ve been a crime to do anything less! What do you think though?

Would you like to see more content like this from eTeknix? – Let us know in the comments including any suggestions you have!