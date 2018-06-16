Silverstone PSUs Get Smaller Yet Much Much Bigger?

Silverstone Computex 2018

When it comes to power supplies, Silverstone has always made their own mark on the industry. Their designs are impressive rivals to any of the big names in the industry such as Seasonic. However, the part that Silverstone usually win is form factor, offering PSUs that are much smaller per watt than their competitors. Of course, that makes them a perfect match for the often more compact chassis designs that Silverstone produces.

Essential Series

Kicking things off, their new Essential Series. Made for the more budget focused end of the market, they come in up to 750W, feature simple yet stylish designs, flat non-modular cables, and 80 Plus Gold efficiency.

Big Power Little Power Supply

Their new SFX model, that’s regular size, not the larger SFX L, offers up a staggering 700W.

Not only that, but they’ve managed to install a larger fan, fully modular cables, and most impressively of all, it’s rated 80 Plus Platinum.

For those building a compact high-performance system, they’re no finer choice on the market right now, well done Silverstone!

2000W

When it comes to extreme computing, even 2000W is a freaking huge amount of power. You can run four GPUs+ and dual CPUs and still have plenty left over on this. What’s most impressive is that as far as we are aware, it’s now the smallest 2000W PSU in the world.

We’ve got a few 1200-1600W in the office, and they’re about 50% larger, so we’re plenty impressed. Even just last year, Silverstone had their 1500W in the same size, and this is the same size at 2000W

ATX Short?

At 750W it’s not the most powerful PSU in the world. However, rocking the fantastic 80 Plus Platinum rating, it’s certainly efficient. What’s impressive here is how short the PSU is. It’s shorter than standard ATX and only a tiny bit longer than their impressive SFX unit!

