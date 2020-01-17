Silverstone Revealed Their Latest PC Cases @ CES 2020

I’ve always been a big fan of Silverstone. They do things their own way and they do it well, and I’ve always respected that. At CES 2020, they showed us the final version of their lovely SETA A1 PC case series. We saw the prototype at Computex 2019, but it’s finally finished. It features a stunning range of contemporary colours and a beautifully finished curved front panel design. You still get tempered glass on the side, ARGB lighting tucked behind the curvy metal design, two 200mm fans in the front, and room for a high-end ATX system.

The more affordable FARA B1 and the R1 are next, which are aiming for a $59 price point. They’re basically the same case, but one has a mesh and solid front panel, the other a perspex one. Personally I don’t like the plastic front, but we’re told they’re a big hit in Asia, so I can appreciate they’re building for both markets. It’ll handle a full ATX system and triple front panel fans.

This absolute unit of a case is the Alta F1. It’s not quite final just yet, but it’s certainly getting there. It features thick CNC’d aluminium panels on the sides, and they look absolutely stunning. It features a 90-degree mounting for all hardware too, much like the old Silverstone Fortress series. They’re aiming for a price of around $169.

For something more compact, the new ML10 looks superb too. It offers mini-ITX support, but still manages to hold a 5.25″ drive, plenty of storage, and impressive airflow for its size. Silverstone are the masters of SFF cases, so it’s hardly surprising that this one looks so well thought out.

The same is true of the SG14, a very slim mini-DTX case which would be perfect for those with limited desktop space. However, it comes with two front-panel options, additional drive mountings, and a second side panel. Why? So you can make it slightly bigger, that’s why! It’s a little unique, that’s for sure.

One of my own favourites, however, has to be the CS330. It’s obviously not a typical consumer case, but you just don’t see many mATX server cases. For the SMB or home server, it’s really quite ideal thanks to those lovely hot-swap bays up on the front.

Need room for something a little more serious? This HTPC style server box is the CS381. Again, lots of hot-swap bays, but with room for a much more powerful mATX system, SFXL PSU, liquid cooling and more on the interior.

Tired of those pesky M.2 screws? How about this tool-free mount? I know, we love this too!

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.