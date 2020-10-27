SilverStone Reveals the PermaFrost PF360W/PF240W AIO Coolers

There is certainly something of a trend at the moment for manufacturers re-releasing their existing products but giving them the ‘brilliant white’ treatment. We’ve certainly seen it more than a little over the last year from various companies. With the recent launch of the SilverStone PF360W/PF240W coolers, therefore, if you’re looking for a nice and clean AIO solution for your PC, these could be well worth checking out!

SilverStone PermaFrost PF360W/PF240W AIO CPU Coolers

As far as we can ascertain, these ‘new’ AIO’s offered by SilverStone are pretty much exactly the same as their previous released PF360W and PF 240W designs except, in this instance, rather than the somewhat drab black, they are instead now also available in this bright white coloring.

Integrated addressable RGB lighting for water block and fan

Rubber pads included on fan for lower vibration and noise

Includes addressable RGB controller with 10 lighting modes and ability to adjust brightness and color changing speeds.

Compatible with Intel LGA775/115X/1200/1366/2011/2066 and AMD AM2/AM3/AM4/FM1/FM2 sockets

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, SilverStone hasn’t confirmed any specific regional release dates for the PermaFrost PF360W/PF240W AIO CPU coolers nor how much they will cost. When compared to the existing black models, however, we would anticipate the following:

PermaFrost PF360W – £119.99

PermaFrost PF240W – £69.99

While the official product website/s have not launched yet if you want to check out SilverStone’s official website, click on the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!