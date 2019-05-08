SilverStone Tundra Series TD03-RGB AIO Cooler Review

SilverStone TD03-RGB

We don’t come across the SilverStone brand of coolers very often, but that is largely because they’re a brand that has yet to really crack the west. They have tested the waters on more than a few occasions, but never perhaps fully took the plunge. Their products do, however, nearly always have a clear and concise design ethos. Namely, to provide the best cooling solution possible at the most cost-effective price.

With this in mind, we take a closer look at the SilverStone Tundra Series TD03-RGB. An all-in-one liquid cooler offering some very impressive RGB effects in a surprisingly small 120mm design.

Features

Auto adjustable 120mm PWM fan included with built-in RGB

0.2mm micro-channel water block design for improved performance with built-in RGB

Anti-vibration rubber pads included for additional noise dampening

Displays any colour by use of an RGB LED control box or capable motherboard*

Compatible with socket LGA775/115X/1366/2011/2066/AM2/AM3/AM4/FM1/FM2

What Does SilverStone Have To Say?

The advantages of a pre-filled, closed loop or all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler are the convenience of installation and improved compatibility over high-end air cooling solutions. The use of liquid as a heat transfer medium also brings about improved cooling performance at the expense of higher cost. To offer enthusiasts or casual PC users an affordable alternative, SilverStone has released the Tundra TD03-RGB, a liquid cooler with 100% copper base plate, thick leak-proof tubing, RGB, and a water block with 0.2mm micro-channels. This feature-rich model is an excellent performer for the price and a great entry point for users looking to upgrade their system to liquid cooling. – Official Product Website

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Exterior Packaging

The packaging carries a nice bold presentation which cleverly uses the predominantly black colouring to really highlight the RGB effects. As you can see, the fan to the radiator is nicely placed front and centre and (while a little unclear as to whether it’s just branding) you can also see the pump head RGB lighting to the bottom right.

In terms of details and product specification, the packaging is excellent. You are literally told everything you could possibly want to know about this cooler and while it is not particularly easy on the eye, the level of detail is definitely good.

Accessories!

All of the main product accessories are provided within a single box. This isn’t fantastic as largely all of the key components are bundled in together. In other words, you have to separate all the screws etc. for your specific socket set. In addition, and we’ll get onto this more shortly, you are not provided with a manual controller or hub for the RGB lighting.