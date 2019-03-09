Simpsons Confirm The Michael Jackson Episode Will Never Air Again

Simpsons Pulls ‘Stark Raving Dad’

If you’re a fan of the classic Simpsons, then one of the most notable stand-out episodes of the early seasons was ‘Stark Raving Dad’. The episode featured Bart completing an aptitude test on Homer’s behalf which led to him being sent to a mental institution. On, and the fact that due to a laundry accident, Homer went to work in a pink shirt. While there, he met a rather large white person who claimed to be Michael Jackson.

This was, of course, one of the famous earlier instances in the Simpsons where a famous person performed an uncredited cameo. Yes, it was really Michael Jackson voicing the character.

Following the recent accusations laid out in the ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary, however, the executive producers have made a joint announcement saying that the episode will be scrapped from all further airing or DVD publication.

Executive Decision

In a report via Polygon, all three executive directors (

James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Al Jean. Brooks) agreed to pull the episode. James L. Brooks has said: “This was a treasured episode. There are a lot of great memories we have wrapped up in that one, and this certainly doesn’t allow them to remain.”

What Do We Think?

It is a pity that this episode will never be aired or published again. It is, after all, one of those iconic earlier episodes. The decision, however, is entirely understandable. It would, after all, be difficult following the recent allegations to risk airing this episode again.

The exclusion of the DVD from any future printing is perhaps a bit more unusual, but it shows just how seriously this decision has been taken.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!