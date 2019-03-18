Sims 4 To End 32-Bit Operating System Support In June 2019

Sims 4 To End 32-Bit Operating System Support

Before I started writing this, a question of some curiosity popped into my mind. Just how old is The Sims 4? Well, surprisingly, this September (which is just 6 months away) the game will be turning 5 years old!

Pretty impressive stuff! Then again, with masses of updates, patches and, of course, DLC, EA has been working as hard as ever to ensure that this title remains very thoroughly relevant. Well… and to get you to spend your money on DLC packs that many fel should’ve been included in the base game.

It seems, however, that after nearly 5 years, they are calling it time on one particular aspect of the game. In a report via DSOGaming, EA has announced that 32-bit operating system support for the game will end in July 2019.

What Does This Mean?

Well, for those of you beginning to panic, the good news is that the game will still run on 32-bit systems after this date. What it will mean, however, is that the game will effectively enter a “Legacy” mode for 32-bit operating systems.

As such, after this date, a final ‘full’ 32-bit version will be released and after that, there will be no more updates or DLC.

Admittedly, there are not too many people these days still using a 32-bit operating system. This is largely due to the limitations it places on the amount of RAM you have. Then again, I daresay that there are a few older PC owners who are still happily playing this game!

If you are, therefore, on the 32-bit version, you have a decision to make. Namely, whether you’re pretty much happy as things are, or if you’re going to want to access the latest content and patches.

