SIX Batman Games Free on EPIC Store Right Now!

We love a free game, and I’m sure you do too. However, when six free games drop in all at once, well then we have to shout about it. “FREE GAMES!” and on top of that, they’re bloody good free games too. It’s the Batman Arkham Collection, followed by the Lego Batman Trilogy. The Batman Arkham games are some of the finest action-adventure games of this generation (and a little of last generation too actually). If you haven’t played them, now is the perfect opportunity.

Which Games?

Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. Plus, the second part of the bundle offers up the fantastic Lego Batman, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham!

Where to Get Them?

The Epic Game Store. Admittedly, they’ve been killing it with their free game promotions since they launched. Even if you don’t like Epic Store, taking a free game (or six) is hard to pass up. Plus, Metro 2033 is going free next week too.

Why would EPIC do this? Well, why not! I guess. Does this mean their publisher or studios are going exclusive to Epic Store? Not really, we’ve seen them give away a mixture of games before. Of course, who knows what the future will bring.